Samsung unveils AI chatbot for Galaxy phones

A Samsung Electronics representative presents Samsung Gauss, the tech giant's first generative AI model, at the Samsung AI Forum held at the company's R&D campus in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics officially introduced its first generative AI model Samsung Gauss on Wednesday, joining the race with other global tech giants as they scramble to secure a lead in the burgeoning market.

"We will continue to support and collaborate with the industry and academia on generative AI research," said Kim Dae-hyun, executive vice president of the Samsung Research Global AI Center, upon the model's unveiling at an AI forum held in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

Samsung Gauss, which is currently being used by Samsung employees to support their daily work, will make its commercial debut to be applied to Samsung's new flagship phones, possibly beginning with the Galaxy S24 in 2024.

Samsung Gauss consists of Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code and Samsung Gauss Image, all serving different functions to offer new user experiences of Samsung's products, the tech giant explained.

Samsung Gauss Language, a generative language model, enhances work efficiency by facilitating tasks such as composing emails, summarizing documents and translating content. It can also enhance the consumer experience by enabling smarter device control when integrated into products, the company said.

Samsung Gauss Code and a coding assistant (code.i) are optimized for in-house software development, allowing developers to code easily and quickly. It also supports functions such as code description and test case generation through an interactive interface.

Samsung Gauss Image is a generative image model that can easily generate and edit creative images, including the implementation of style changes and additions, while also converting low-resolution images into a high resolution.

The company also noted that it is taking proactive measures to ensure safe AI usage, via its AI Red Team. Under the team's lead, the company continues to strengthen the ability to proactively eliminate and monitor security and privacy issues that may arise in the entire process -- ranging from data collection to AI model development, service deployment and AI-generated results -- all with the principles of AI ethics in mind, it added.

The new generative AI model is named after Carl Friedrich Gauss, the legendary mathematician who established normal distribution theory, which is the backbone of machine learning and AI.

Samsung also said the name reflects its ultimate vision for the models, which is “to draw from all the phenomena and knowledge in the world in order to harness the power of AI to improve the lives of consumers everywhere.”