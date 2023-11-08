Bae Doo-na to make her Netflix return with ‘Rebel Moon’

Bae Doo-na plays sword master Nemesis in "Rebel Moon -- Part One: A Child of Fire." (Netflix)

South Korean movie star Bae Doo-na returns to the small screen with yet another Netflix project “Rebel Moon -- Part One: A Child of Fire” in two years.

Helmed by American filmmaker Zack Snyder, “Rebel Moon” is a sci-fi fantasy, unfolding the stories of interstellar heroes in a far-flung corner of the galaxy.

The story centers on Kora (played by Sofia Boutella), who decides to fight against the brutality of Imperium -- a ruthless interstellar empire bent on controlling the galaxy. The film develops as the galactic adventurer hits the road to gather fellow warriors to prevail against the tyranny of Imperium.

Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam and Staz Nair are among the six heroes, playing powerful gladiator Titus, farmer Gunnar, mercenary pilot Kai and blacksmith Tarak, respectively.

Bae stars in the film as Nemesis, another hero who is a cyborg sword master.

Though the interstellar warriors have come together for different reasons, they rise in a cross galaxy-sweeping rebellion.

The upcoming film is expected to come with Snyder’s iconic action sequences.