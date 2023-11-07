[Today’s K-pop] Zerobaseone’s 2nd EP is another million-seller

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

Zerobaseone's second EP sold over 1.45 million copies on the day of release, becoming the rookie band's second million-selling album, said agency WakeOne Entertainment on Tuesday. EP "Melting Point" was released Monday and sold over a million on the day, as did its debut album "Youth In The Shade" in July. The first EP sold more than 1.24 million units on the first day, making the nine-member act the first K-pop musician to sell over a million of debut album, and went on the record 2 million in sales so far. The second mini album received more than 1.7 million pre-orders and is fronted by "Crush." Accompanied by a strong choreography, the lead single sings of the bandmates' vow to take care of their fans even though they might feel down. BTS' Jungkook goes platinum with solo single

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America with his solo single "Seven," label Big Hit Music saidTuesday. The artist also picked up two trophies from 2023 MTV EMA the previous day with "Seven (feat. Latto)" – "Best Song" and "Best K-Pop." He is the first K-pop solo musician to win the former award, which was nabbed by BTS in 2020 with "Dynamite," for the first time for a K-pop artist. The youngest member of the septet also added another Guinness World Record on Monday in the UK as the "explicit" version of "Seven" surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify in the shortest time – 109 days. The single landed atop Billboard's Hot 100 when it was dropped in July and stayed on the main songs chart for 13 weeks in a row. It also debuted on UK's Official top singles chart at No. 3. DKB to return as eight-member act

(Credit: Brave Entertainment) (Credit: Brave Entertainment)

DKB will bring out a new EP on Nov. 30, said agency Brave Entertainment on Tuesday. The boy band will fully demonstrate its performance skills through the new album, underlined the management company adding that the music video for the focus track was filmed in Los Angeles, a first for DKB. It has been about three months since the band released "We Love You," a repack for its sixth EP "I Need Love." Shortly after the release, the bandmates toured Japan, about five months after its first concert in the country. The upcoming EP, however, will only be promoted by eight members as Teo left the team as of Monday. He was found driving under influence a week ago and his driver's license was canceled, explained the agency, and Teo wanted to minimize the damage on the band. aespa to set up pop-up store for new EP

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)