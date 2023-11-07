Home

[Photo News] Independence Day

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Nov. 7, 2023 - 12:12

    • Link copied

Artists perform the Apsara dance marking the 70th anniversary of the Independence Day of Cambodia and the 26th anniversary of Cambodia-Korea relations at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Seoul on Thursday. Cambodia declared its independence from France on Nov. 9, 1953, under the leadership of King Father Norodom Sihanouk, known as the Father of Cambodia's national independence. Apsara is a traditional royal court dance in Cambodia, and it has been acknowledged as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of the World by UNESCO. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Artists perform the Apsara dance marking the 70th anniversary of the Independence Day of Cambodia and the 26th anniversary of Cambodia-Korea relations at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Seoul on Thursday. Cambodia declared its independence from France on Nov. 9, 1953, under the leadership of King Father Norodom Sihanouk, known as the Father of Cambodia's national independence. Apsara is a traditional royal court dance in Cambodia, and it has been acknowledged as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of the World by UNESCO. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Cambodian Ambassador to Korea Chring Botumrangsay delivers remarks commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Independence Day of Cambodia and the 26th anniversary of Cambodia-Korea relations at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Seoul on Thursday (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald) Cambodian Ambassador to Korea Chring Botumrangsay delivers remarks commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Independence Day of Cambodia and the 26th anniversary of Cambodia-Korea relations at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Seoul on Thursday (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

