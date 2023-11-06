Central Asia, S. Korea pledge to strengthen youth cooperation

From left: Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Baxtiyor Saidov pose for a group photo at the 16th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. (Embassy of Turkmenistan in Seoul)

Foreign ministers from South Korea, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing youth cooperation during the 16th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, the host nation's embassy said Friday.

According to the embassy, the meeting underscored a sustainable future for both Central Asia and South Korea, recognizing the potential of youth in both regions and the need to formulate policies and strategies for future partnerships.

Turkmenistan is celebrating 2023 as the "Year of Youth" and has proposed several initiatives to bolster youth engagement. Turkmenistan's proposal includes creating a comprehensive strategy for international cooperation between Central Asian youth and South Korea.

The strategy encompasses education, science, sports, culture, joint training programs, digital knowledge initiatives, and the establishment of an international student center and an institute for supporting youth innovation.