Over 84% of cattle got vaccines against lumpy skin disease

A farm owner vaccinates cattle against lumpy skin disease at a farm in Ulsan, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Wednesday, as the infectious cattle disease is spreading nationwide. (Yonhap)

More than 84 percent of cattle in South Korea have been vaccinated against lumpy skin disease, with the country struggling with the rapidly spreading disease nationwide, officials said Sunday.

Over 3.45 million cows out of the total 4.07 million here have received shots to protect them against LSD, which does not affect humans but is highly infectious and can lead to death, according to officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

So far, the country has confirmed 78 cases of LSD nationwide, including one new case on Saturday.

The government earlier said it plans to vaccinate all cattle by Friday.

South Korea reported its first-ever case of LSD on Oct. 20. The disease causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. (Yonhap)