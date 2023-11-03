Japan returns favor again by flying 15 Korean nationals out of Israel

A South Korean military transport plane carrying mainly South Koreans and some foreigners including Japanese lands at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on Oct. 15. (Joint Press Corps).

Japan is bringing back 15 South Korean nationals and one foreign national family member from Israel to Tokyo on a Japanese military plane, reciprocating for the second time Korea’s rescue flight last month that included Japanese nationals.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, the plane is set to land at Haneda International Airport on Friday evening. Aboard the aircraft are 20 Japanese nationals, four Taiwanese citizens, one Vietnamese national and their five foreign national family members.

This latest gesture of goodwill follows an initial Japanese rescue flight on Oct. 21, when Tokyo flied out 18 Korean nationals and one foreign national family member to thank Korea for the same humanitarian outreach the previous week.

Ties dramatically improved in May when the governments of the two Asian countries decided to put behind historical disputes and officially resume shuttle diplomacy, or leader-level visits to each other’s countries, after a 12-year hiatus.

Last month, First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin and his Japanese counterpart met in Seoul to discuss policy on a range of global issues including North Korea and China. Restarting a trilateral summit of Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing was one of priorities.

The foreign ministers from the three nations will meet later this month potentially in Busan to finalize the agenda for the trilateral summit, which last took place in 2019 and has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political tensions.