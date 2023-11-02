5 S. Koreans from Gaza arrived in Egypt via Rafah border: ministry

Most Popular
-
1
Subway car seats to be removed in two subway cars for more space: Seoul Metro
-
2
Kim Jong-un orders support for Palestine in Israel-Hamas war: NIS
-
3
Somber palaces, tombs swathed in fall colors
-
4
Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea
-
5
Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza war
-
6
[Korea Unmasked] Decoding Korea's 'virtuous' drinking culture
-
7
[Kim Seong-kon] Seven types of abuse in our society
-
8
NK closes embassy in Spain after shutting down 2 missions in Africa
-
9
Israeli military jets strike Gaza, says Hamas commander killed
-
10
CJ Olive Young opens foreigner-focused outlet in Seoul
5 S. Koreans from Gaza arrived in Egypt via Rafah border: ministryBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 2, 2023 - 19:25
A South Korean family living in Gaza crossed into Egypt through the Rafah border Thursday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Media reports earlier said, quoting authorities from Gaza, that around 600 foreign nationals, including South Koreans, were allowed to leave through the Rafah border Thursday, the second such departure since the border opened up to foreigners and aid workers Wednesday for the first time since the armed conflict between Israel and the Islamic militant Hamas group.
"All South Koreans living in the Gaza Strip -- a family of five members -- arrived in Egypt after crossing the Rafah border between Egypt and Gaza at around 11:15 a.m. (local time)," the ministry said in a text message to reporters.
The ministry said it has sent the consul of the South Korean embassy in Egypt to the Rafah border and is providing consular assistance to the family, including accommodation and medical checkups.
The South Korean government has maintained close communication with the family to ensure their safety since the Israel-Hamas armed conflict and made various diplomatic efforts to help the family cross the border at the earliest date, the ministry added. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
BOK breathes sigh of relief after Fed pauses rate hikes
-
Supreme Court acquits ex-coast guard leadership over Sewol ferry sinking
-
S. Korean military detects signs of NK supplying ballistic missiles to Russia