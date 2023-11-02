Kazakhstan marks Republic Day, touts growing ties with Korea

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Korea Nurgali Arystanov delivers remarks at an official reception celebrating Kazakhstan's Republic Day on Oct. 25 at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul. (Kazakh Embassy in Seoul)

The Kazakhstan Embassy in Seoul stressed the importance of promoting both high-level and people-to-people ties with Korea, marking the 32nd anniversary of Kazakhstan's declaration of sovereignty on October 25. Kazakhstan gained independence from the Soviet Union on December 16, 1991.

Delivering remarks at the event, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Korea Nurgali Arystanov lauded South Korea's pivotal role as a friendly strategic partner to his country, contributing to a dynamic economy, vibrant civil society and active foreign policy.

Arystanov spoke highly of high-level visits, including those of presidents, ministers and government representatives, and expressed commitment to advancing people-to-people relations.

He highlighted convenient air travel connections between Almaty and Seoul, with the 11 weekly flights operated by Air Astana and Asiana Airlines together being vital for people-to-people ties.

The duration of flights between Almaty and Seoul is 6 hours.

Kazakhstan is also working on launching a direct flight between Astana and Seoul, according to the embassy.

“Our citizens can visit our countries without a visa for up to one month, which facilitates direct contacts among officials, chief executives, cultural figures, experts and scholars," said Arystanov.

Kazakhstan's community of ethnic Koreans, Koryoin, plays a crucial role in bridging the cultural gap, according to Arystanov.

Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations with Korea in 1992, followed by the opening of embassies in 1993 and 1996.

Currently, the two countries are in discussions about signing a bilateral Trade and Investment Promotion Framework (TIPF) to further strengthen trade and economic ties.

Kazakh-Korea bilateral trade reached a record high of $6.53 billion in 2022, and the two countries have agreed to collaborate on supply chains for essential minerals and major infrastructure projects.