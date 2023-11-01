[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans stays strong on Billboard 200

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

The second EP from NewJeans charted on the Billboard 200 dated Nov. 4, extending the group's streak to its 14th week in a row. The rookie girl group’s EP, “Get Up,” ranked No. 98, down from the No. 84 spot it held last week, but it recorded the second-longest streak for a K-pop girl group, only after Blackpink’s first studio album, “The Album,” that hung on for 26 weeks. The album hit the main albums chart in August at No. 1. Meanwhile, main tracks from the mini album are also staying strong on Billboard’s global charts. “Super Shy,” now in its 16th consecutive week on the chart, ranked No. 38 and No. 56 on the Global excl. the US chart and the Global 200, respectively, while “ETA” ranked No. 88 and No. 156. Epik High collaborates with Seventeen’s Hoshi

Epik High gave fans a taste of its forthcoming single, “Screen Time,” featuring Hoshi of Seventeen, with a teaser video, according to the band’s agency, Ours on Wednesday. Later in the day, the three-member band plans to put out the single full of its unique colors, adding the voice of Hoshi who also appears in the moody music video for the song. The single is the first new song from the trio since it released “Strawberry” around nine months ago. Separately, Epik High will celebrate its 20th debut anniversary with a concert in Seoul from Dec. 15-17. Meanwhile, Seventeen rolled out its 11th EP, “Seventeenth Heaven,” last week and sold over 5 million copies in the first week, rewriting the K-pop album sales record. Loossemble to host 1st fan concert

Girl group Loossemble will meet with its fans at its first fan concert in Seoul, said agency CTD ENM on Wednesday. The fan event will be held on Nov. 25 under the title “Make A Voyage,” themed after space travel. The five members will turn into the crew of a spaceship and invite its official fandom community C.Loo to join them aboard. The live event will be broadcast across the world as well. The group is made up of five former members of Loona -- Hyun-jin, Yeo-jin, Vivi, Go-won and Hye-ju -- and debuted in mid-September with its namesake EP. The members left Loona after a conflict over their contracts with then-agency Blockberry Creative, but as the new group’s name indicates, the members remain loyal to members of the original group of 12. OneWe’s Giuk to drop 2nd solo EP

