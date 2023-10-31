‘Cenozoic Life’ to open 49th Seoul Independent Film Festival

The Seoul Independent Film Festival, the country’s one and only independent film festival with a competition showcase, has chosen director Im Jeong-hwan’s “The Cenozoic Life” for this year’s edition as its opening film.

“The Cenozoic Life” follows Kim Min-joo, played by Kim Sae-byuk, who goes to Lithuania to find her missing husband. She stays with Oh-young, her college friend who emigrated to the country long ago, but she gets kicked out upon Oh-young's disputes with the strange Korean husband she lives with. Min-joo then meets two suspicious men who claim to be detectives belonging to an international detective organization.

The film is Im’s second full-length feature, following “The King of the Border” that won an award at the 43rd SIFF in 2017.

The 49th SIFF, which kicks off Nov. 30 for a nine-day run, will be held at CGV Apgujeong in Seoul.

Details on the festival such as invited foreign guests, screening program, list of independent films for its archive exhibition and other events are to be unveiled on Nov. 8, the organizer said.