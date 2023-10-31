‘Cenozoic Life’ to open 49th Seoul Independent Film Festival

Most Popular
-
1
[From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
-
2
Low birthrate drives rise in number of working women in 30s
-
3
Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage
-
4
Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star
-
5
[Korea Beyond Korea] From history and K-pop to gender studies, Korea examined across diverse disciplines at UCLA
-
6
[Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China
-
7
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
8
[News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?
-
9
Seoul expected to be one of most sought-after cities for year-end holidays
-
10
[KH Explains] Card firms increasingly hesitant over Apple Pay
‘Cenozoic Life’ to open 49th Seoul Independent Film FestivalBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct. 31, 2023 - 12:49
The Seoul Independent Film Festival, the country’s one and only independent film festival with a competition showcase, has chosen director Im Jeong-hwan’s “The Cenozoic Life” for this year’s edition as its opening film.
“The Cenozoic Life” follows Kim Min-joo, played by Kim Sae-byuk, who goes to Lithuania to find her missing husband. She stays with Oh-young, her college friend who emigrated to the country long ago, but she gets kicked out upon Oh-young's disputes with the strange Korean husband she lives with. Min-joo then meets two suspicious men who claim to be detectives belonging to an international detective organization.
The film is Im’s second full-length feature, following “The King of the Border” that won an award at the 43rd SIFF in 2017.
The 49th SIFF, which kicks off Nov. 30 for a nine-day run, will be held at CGV Apgujeong in Seoul.
Details on the festival such as invited foreign guests, screening program, list of independent films for its archive exhibition and other events are to be unveiled on Nov. 8, the organizer said.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon pledges to put top priority on stabilizing prices, livelihoods amid global economic challenges
-
S. Korea, US, Japan hold first trilateral working-level talks on humanitarian aid
-
US needs 'strategic clarity' on North Korea deterrence: report