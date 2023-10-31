Vaccination of cattle gains pace to contain lumpy skin disease

Most Popular
-
1
[From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
-
2
Low birthrate drives rise in number of working women in 30s
-
3
Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage
-
4
Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star
-
5
[Korea Beyond Korea] From history and K-pop to gender studies, Korea examined across diverse disciplines at UCLA
-
6
[Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China
-
7
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
8
[News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?
-
9
Seoul expected to be one of most sought-after cities for year-end holidays
-
10
[KH Explains] Card firms increasingly hesitant over Apple Pay
Vaccination of cattle gains pace to contain lumpy skin diseaseBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 31, 2023 - 10:08
Health authorities have ramped up the vaccination of cattle to contain lumpy skin disease, with the spread of the disease showing little signs of easing, officials said Tuesday.
One confirmed case was reported at a farm in South Gyeongsang Province on Monday for the first time, the agriculture ministry said, in the latest evidence that the disease may further spread for the time being.
So far, South Korea has confirmed 67 cases of the disease since the first-ever outbreak of the viral infection on Oct. 20.
The government plans to complete its vaccination program by Nov. 10, and it typically takes around three weeks for cattle to develop antibodies.
The disease, which does not affect humans, is highly infectious, causing skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon pledges to put top priority on stabilizing prices, livelihoods amid global economic challenges
-
S. Korea, US, Japan hold first trilateral working-level talks on humanitarian aid
-
US needs 'strategic clarity' on North Korea deterrence: report