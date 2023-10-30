[Graphic News] S. Korea’s malaria cases reach highest level in 12 years

Most Popular
-
1
[From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
-
2
No. of working women in 30s surges amid low fertility rate
-
3
Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage
-
4
Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star
-
5
[Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China
-
6
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
7
[Korea Beyond Korea] From history and K-pop to gender studies, Korea examined across diverse disciplines at UCLA
-
8
Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war
-
9
[News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?
-
10
Seoul expected to be one of most sought-after cities for year-end holidays
[Graphic News] S. Korea’s malaria cases reach highest level in 12 yearsBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct. 31, 2023 - 08:10
The number of malaria cases has been rising sharply in South Korea this year, reaching the highest level in 12 years, health authorities said.
A total of 719 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were confirmed from January to the second week of October, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
It is the first time that the annual malaria cases have topped the 700 level in a single year since 2011, when the country reported 826 patients.
Out of the total cases for this year, 657 were domestic transmissions and 62 were infected from overseas, the KDCA said.
After being bitten by a malaria-infected mosquito, patients suffer from symptoms of fever, fatigue, chills, vomiting and headaches. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
No. of working women in 30s surges amid low fertility rate
-
[Korea Beyond Korea] From history and K-pop to gender studies, Korea examined across diverse disciplines at UCLA
-
US needs 'strategic clarity' on North Korea deterrence: report