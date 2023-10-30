‘Iron Mask’ wins best picture at London East Asia Film Festival

Director Kim Sung-hwan’s feature debut film “Iron Mask” won the best picture award at the London East Asia Film Festival, the film’s distributor The Coup Distribution said Monday.

Launched in 2016, LEAFF aims to support collaboration in East Asian filmmaking amid a shift in the cinematic landscape of East Asia, as well as to move away from cultural and cinematic borders. The festival introduces films from over 13 countries including Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

“Iron Mask” was in competition against “Hopeless" by another rookie director from Korea Kim Chang-hoon, Yusuke Morii’s “Amiko,” Fu Tien-yu’s “Day Off” and seven other films.

The film follows Jae-woo, played by “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” star Joo Jong-hyuk, who has been selected for the national kendo team and his encounter with Tae-su (Moon Jin-seung) who killed his older brother when he was young. The film shows the inner struggle of Jae-woo as he faces Tae-su, who appears invincible as a competitor. Not being able to defeat Tae-su suffocates Jae-woo.

The film won two awards at the 27th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival including the best picture award. It also received global attention after the film was nominated to compete in the rookie directors’ section at the 47th Sao Paulo International Film Festival.

“Iron Mask” opens in local theaters on Nov. 15.