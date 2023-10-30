Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy

    [From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
  2. 2

    Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage

    Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage
  3. 3

    [Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China

    [Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China
  4. 4

    Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war

    Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war
  5. 5

    Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star

    Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star
  6. 6

    [News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?

    [News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?
  7. 7

    [KH Explains] Card firms increasingly hesitant over Apple Pay

    [KH Explains] Card firms increasingly hesitant over Apple Pay
  8. 8

    Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment

    Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
  9. 9

    Seoul expected to be one of most sought-after cities for year-end holidays

    Seoul expected to be one of most sought-after cities for year-end holidays
  10. 10

    US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next month

    US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next month
소아쌤

SPC Chairman's office searched over alleged unjust labor practices

By Lee Jung-joo

Published : Oct. 30, 2023 - 16:49

    • Link copied

SPC Group's Headquarters, located in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul on Monday (Yonhap) SPC Group's Headquarters, located in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul on Monday (Yonhap)

Prosecutors conducted a search and seizure of SPC Group Chairman Hur Young-in’s office over allegations that he coerced workers who are part of the group's affiliate company, PB Partners, to withdraw from its labor union, as well as for discriminatory practices, according to officials Monday.

On Monday morning, officials from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office searched offices belonging to Hur and three other executives as well as the company’s servers at SPC Group’s headquarters in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul. The police previously conducted a search and seizure of PB Partners’ headquarters on Oct. 12.

The police have been investigating a case regarding PB Partners, which manages the workers who manufacture all of the products sold in Paris Baguette, SPC Group’s chain of franchise bakery cafes.

PB Partners was sued by its employees under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions umbrella union. They filed an unfair labor practice complaint in May 2022, alleging that PB Partners attempted to coerce them to withdraw from the labor union under KCTU and join the Federation of Korean Trade Unions instead. They also accused PB Partners of discriminatory practices, such as not allowing KCTU member employees to get promoted.

Monday’s search and seizure was conducted to see if SPC Group's executives were directly involved in the alleged unjust labor practices at PB Partners.

Prosecutors have expanded its investigation to question at least 30 individuals, including Hur and PB Partners Chairman Hwang Jae-bok.

More from Headlines