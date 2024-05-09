[Photo News] Porsche in Busan

Most Popular
-
1
Probe of first lady on Dior bag allegations set to begin
-
2
Over 80,000 millionaires, 20 billionaires in Seoul: report
-
3
Korean battery makers heave sigh of relief over 2-year IRA reprieve
-
4
Young Korean doctors seek plan B: cosmetic dermatology or overseas
-
5
South Korea open to Indonesian proposal to cut KF-21 payments
-
6
Indonesia’s KF-21 fighter jet deal cut back -- what’s next?
-
7
[KH Explains] Can tech firms' AI alliances take on Nvidia?
-
8
Police seek arrest warrant for med student who killed girlfriend
-
9
Coupang earnings hit hard by losses from ailing Farfetch
-
10
Local filmmakers criticize ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ monopoly of screens
[Photo News] Porsche in BusanBy Korea Herald
Published : May 9, 2024 - 11:51
Porsche Korea is participating in Art Busan 2024 as an official partner and hosting 'Salon de Panamera' at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center through Sunday, the German automaker's local office said Thursday. Inspired by Europe's salon culture, the exhibition will showcase Porsche’s brand philosophy of continuous innovation integrated with the brand's unique design by presenting the new Panamera 4, the automaker's latest powerful sporting luxury sedan, to visitors. (Porsche Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Yoon apologizes over first lady’s Dior bag scandal
-
Seoul open to Indonesia's proposal to cut KF-21 payments
-
Young Korean doctors seek plan B: cosmetic dermatology or overseas