[Photo News] Porsche in Busan

By Korea Herald

Published : May 9, 2024 - 11:51

Porsche Korea is participating in Art Busan 2024 as an official partner and hosting 'Salon de Panamera' at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center through Sunday, the German automaker's local office said Thursday. Inspired by Europe's salon culture, the exhibition will showcase Porsche’s brand philosophy of continuous innovation integrated with the brand's unique design by presenting the new Panamera 4, the automaker's latest powerful sporting luxury sedan, to visitors. (Porsche Korea)

