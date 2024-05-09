University president proposes strategies to thrive in AI-driven era

President of Taejae University Yeom Jae-ho on Wednesday underscored the profound impact Artificial Intelligence has been having and the essential attitudes individuals must cultivate to thrive in the evolving AI era.

Speaking at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum in Seoul, the president of South Korea's first future innovation university, said this was an era of "VUCA" -- Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity.

Despite this rapid transformation, Yeom highlighted a concerning trend: The mindset of today's populace remains entrenched in 20th-century paradigms, struggling to adapt to the swiftly changing societal landscape.

"We are going through a pivotal phase of human civilization. When describing the year 2024, future generations would comment this is the time when AI emerged in earnest and the world greeted a new paradigm," noted Yeom during the GBF held in Marina Park, Seoul.

Yeom emphasized the increasing number of sectors AI is impacting, varying from writing sports articles, creating art, singing to playing go. He said by the year 2030, 85 percent of the jobs at the time will be something that did not exist in the 20th century.

To have a safe landing in such changes and be successful, Yeom claimed that one should endeavor to always challenge oneself but also enjoy what they are doing.

"Be a voice, not an echo," he urged, noting that one has to be autonomous and reclaim a path one is passionate about to be at the center of changes.