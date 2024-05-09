Hilary Hahn replaces ill Son Yeol-eum in SPO Concerts

American violinist Hilary Hahn is replacing pianist Son Yeol-eum in the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra concerts scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The last-minute change was made less than 16 hours after the SPO announced Wednesday afternoon that Son's performance was canceled due to a high fever and sore throat.

Hahn is in South Korea at the moment as she is preparing for a recital with pianist Andreas Haefliger, an all-Brahms program taking place at Seoul Arts Center on Saturday.

With the SPO and maestro Japp van Zweden, Hahn is performing Brahms' "Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77" on Thursday at Lotte Concert Hall and on Friday at the Seoul Arts Center.

The concerts also present the Asian premiere of "Lumina" by US composer Nina Shekhar.

The second half of the program offers Brahms' "Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73."

The SPO said that refunds would be offered free of charge by phone until 5 p.m. Thursday to those who wish to cancel their tickets due to the change.