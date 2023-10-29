Special brochure brings together Korean-themed events in New York

With the growth of the Korean wave, the Korean Cultural Center New York has launched the "It's Time for K-Culture" campaign to promote Korean culture and Korean-themed events in New York.

The campaign features a special brochure with a list of New York's museums, stores and restaurants that are holding, or will hold, Korean-themed events in November and December.

For instance, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will hold the “Lineages: Korean Art at The Met" starting Nov. 7 while the Guggenheim Museum is holding "Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s–1970s" until Jan. 4, 2024. The New York Public Library will hold a book conference with Korean authors Bora Chung and Anton Hur on Nov. 3.

Sponsored by New York City, a total of 52 places including seven museums, four concert halls and 26 Korean restaurants are participating in the campaign.

Those who bring a copy of the brochure or an online brochure to participating stores and restaurants in November can receive a discount of up to 30 percent.

The online brochure is available on the Korean Cultural Center York's official website. The brochure is also available at the center.

Those who visit three or more places and post their experiences on Instagram by tagging the KCCNY with #itstimeforkculture are also eligible for a special gift from the KCCNY.