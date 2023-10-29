Seoul expected to be one of most sought-after cities for year-end holidays

TravMedia Summit Asia 2023 is held at Swissotel the Stamford, in Singapore on Oct. 23. (TravMedia)

SINGAPORE -- Recognizing a steady recovery of the travel industry after the pandemic, industry leaders, international tourism brands, travel writers and journalists expected strong tourism growth -- particularly in Asia -- and sought to find ways to entice more people to travel at this year’s TravMedia Summit Asia, held at Swissotel the Stamford in Singapore, on Oct. 23.

The summit brought together more than 275 travel specialists, who discussed top issues such as the rise of new technologies affecting the travel industry and developing new ideas on tourism.

Speaking at a session entitled “Advocating for the Good in Travel,” keynote speaker Liz Ortiguera, the managing director of Asia-Pacific and senior adviser to the CEO of World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), said, “Asia Pacific will be the engine of global tourism growth with 69 percent of new jobs created in travel over the next decade being in Asia- Pacific.”

She highlighted that the Asia-Pacific region has a higher awareness and a greater desire for sustainable tourism than any other region in the world.

Travel industry experts including James Wilkinson, the host of Wayfarer Travel and Lifestyle TV show, airline industry specialist Mary Li and other panelists raised the various challenges and opportunities defining the travel industry today, such as the future of tourism with artificial intelligence, new technology, changing media landscape and trends of travel in Asia.

According to James Marshall, the vice president of global air account management at Expedia Group, five travel destinations -- Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul and Taipei -- are expected to be the most sought-after cities for year-end holidays once flight prices are normalized.

Though the pandemic is over, flights are still expensive due to the shortage of planes and staff cuts, among other factors.

The global delegates stressed the significance of a sustainable future for travel, highlighting the industry’s social and moral responsibilities.

The experts shared ways to practice and explore innovative approaches for sustainable tourism development, quenching holidaymakers’ thirst for better travel experiences and relieving the stress of over-tourism as well.

The summit is part of TravMedia’s two-day media networking event International Media Marketplace.