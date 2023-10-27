Seoul shares make slight recovery after massive fall

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use
-
2
Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker
-
3
Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity
-
4
[KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year
-
5
One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38
-
6
SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips
-
7
Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion
-
8
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup
-
9
Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code
-
10
Soldier arrested after threatening pedestrians with knife in Paju, 1 injured
Seoul shares make slight recovery after massive fallBy Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct. 27, 2023 - 17:21
Korea’s benchmark stock index Kospi recovered to over 2,300 points on the back of bargain hunting on Friday, after experiencing a huge dip the day before.
The Kospi closed at 2,302.81, up 3.73 points from the previous day. Despite massive sell-offs by foreign investors, retail investors and institutions backed the index, net buying 100.5 billion won ($74.1 million) and 221.9 billion won, respectively. Foreign investors sold off 378.9 billion won.
The Kosdaq, Korea’s secondary bourse, closed at 748.49, up 4.64 points from the previous closing price.
"The Kospi, which closed at under 2,300 points on the previous day, returned to the threshold as retail investors and institutions moved in for bargain hunting,” said Choi Yoo-joon, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.
“The rebound was particularly higher in battery shares, which saw weak demand earlier due to concerns about earnings announcements slated for this week,” Choi said.
The dip on Thursday came as the US stock market plunged under the pressure of disappointing third-quarter results from big tech companies. Also, the US’ gross domestic product growing at an annual pace of 4.9 percent in the third quarter strengthened concerns that higher interest rates will continue. It was the first time for the Kospi to fall below 2,300 points since Jan. 6.
"It is hard to say whether the stock market will rebound soon. Volatility has escalated, and risks are still high. The market is at a stage where we have to watch out for economic slowdown rather than higher rates," Lee Woong-chan, analyst at Hi Investment & Securities, said.
On Friday, market bellwether Samsung Electronics closed at 67,300 won, up 0.9 percent from the day before. SK hynix, the country's No. 2 chipmaker, closed at 119,100 won, down 0.75 percent.
The local currency against the US dollar strengthened slightly, closing at 1,355.9 won against the dollar, down 4.1 won from the previous session's close.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul shares make slight recovery after massive fall
-
North Korean hackers tricking users with ‘copycat apps’ disguised as South Korean: NIS
-
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup