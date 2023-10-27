Seoul shares open higher on eased Fed rate hike woes

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use
-
2
Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker
-
3
Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity
-
4
[KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year
-
5
One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38
-
6
SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips
-
7
Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion
-
8
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup
-
9
Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code
-
10
Soldier arrested after threatening pedestrians with knife in Paju, 1 injured
Seoul shares open higher on eased Fed rate hike woesBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 27, 2023 - 09:48
South Korean stocks opened higher Friday as higher-than-expected US economic growth and solid consumer demand boosted hopes for a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hike march.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 12.04 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,311.12 in the first 15 minutes of trading, making a rebound from the previous day's crash.
Overnight, all three major US indexes closed lower due to a slide in tech blue chips that posted disappointing earnings.
Data showed that the US economy expanded 4.9 percent in the third quarter, the strongest reading in almost two years, fueled by a surge in consumer spending.
In Seoul, big-cap shares traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.45 percent, but SK hynix, the country's No. 2 chipmaker, lost 1.75 percent.
Battery shares also rebounded slightly.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.63 percent, its smaller rival Samsung SDI jumped 2.72 percent, and Posco Future M went up 0.8 percent.
Auto shares also gained ground, with Hyundai Motor climbing 1 percent, its smaller affiliate Kia advancing 0.86 percent and its auto parts-making affiliate Hyundai Mobis up 3.7 percent.
But bio shares lost ground, with Samsung Biologics down 0.82 percent and Celltrion falling 0.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,354.20 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 5.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul shares make slight recovery after massive fall
-
North Korean hackers tricking users with ‘copycat apps’ disguised as South Korean: NIS
-
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup