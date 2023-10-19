BOK’s hands tied amid heightened uncertainties

The Bank of Korea maintained its benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, amid mounting economic uncertainties provoked by tensions from the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

The six-member Monetary Policy Board unanimously voted to carry out its sixth rate freeze, keeping the benchmark rate steady since February.

“The biggest reason behind the rate hold was the high uncertainties surrounding the growth rate, inflation path and household debt. The board decided to wait and see,” BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said at a press meeting held shortly after the rate decision.

The BOK was pressured by rebounding inflation. Consumer prices growth in Korea stood at 3.7 percent in September and 3.4 percent in August, surging from the 2 percent range in the previous two months.

Though the central bank expected prices growth to fall to the low 2 percent range by the end of next year in its August projection, it projects the timeline to be delayed, considering the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The conflict adds pressure for the BOK. If the conflict develops into a geopolitical crisis for the Middle East, this will lead to a surge in international oil prices, pressuring the Korean economy, which is heavily dependent on energy imports.

“For now, due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, it is difficult to make assumptions,” Rhee said. “But the board members reached the consensus that the downward trajectory of the inflation path will slow down than the latest projection made in August.”

Considering such circumstances, though the BOK decided to hold the rate, it continued to maintain a hawkish undertone.

Rhee said five out of the six board members agreed the terminal rate should stand at 3.75 percent considering the upward pressure on prices. One member said the BOK should have the flexibility to either raise or lower the rate once considering the economic volatility.

"The projection that the US Federal Reserve will maintain its high rates has strengthened, along with the expectation on how Korea's restrictive monetary policy will prolong," Rhee assessed.

The US treasury yields rose to their highest level in 16 years Wednesday, as investors weighed signs the US Fed will maintain its aggressive monetary policy for longer than expected.

Market watchers project the BOK’s restrictive monetary policy to continue for a while amid the heightened uncertainties.

“The uncertainties are high, as it is difficult to project how the Israel-Hamas conflict will develop,” analyst Ahn Ye-ha at Kiwoom Securities said.

“Though it is possible that Korea's restrictive policy could persist, the likelihood of it leading to a further rate hike is still low, which maintains the previous projection that the terminal rate stays at 3.5 percent for the time being.”

KB securities analyst Lim Jae-kyun further suggested the central bank could start to cut the base rate in the second half of next year. The central bank governor has repeatedly stressed the BOK's rate cut will begin when it sees that on-year consumer prices growth has fallen to 2 percent.

“The BOK could cut the key rate from the third quarter of 2024 at the earliest,” Lim said. “But with the hike in public utility charges from electricity bills to subway fares, it could take longer for the prices growth to fall to the 2 percent range, which will push back the rate cut to the fourth quarter of 2024, or even 2025."