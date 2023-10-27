Most Popular
Soldier arrested after threatening pedestrians with knife in Paju, 1 injured
Published : Oct. 27, 2023 - 15:52
A soldier in his 20s was arrested by police on Friday morning after threatening pedestrians with the knife he had in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.
According to police officials, the soldier got out of an armored vehicle at around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday and threatened passersby and other vehicles nearby. Eyewitnesses who were at the site stated that he was carrying a military knife and threatened a driver on the other side of the road to surrender their car keys, according to Yonhap News Agency.
The soldier was in the middle of a military drill at the time. The pedestrian and another military official attempted to suppress the soldier, during which the pedestrian incurred minor injuries to his left hand.
No other casualties or injuries were reported.
Traffic accidents were also reportedly caused on-site by cars trying to drive away from the sudden incident happening on the road.
“We are investigating the cause of the incident in cooperation with the local police and we will strictly handle the matter according to the investigation results,” said military officials. “We regret that this incident occurred during a military drill, and we express our deepest sympathies to those affected by the incident.”
