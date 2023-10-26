Home

  1. 1

    South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use

  2. 2

    Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker

  3. 3

    Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity

  4. 4

    [KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year

  5. 5

    One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38

  6. 6

    SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips

  7. 7

    Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion

  8. 8

    Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup

  9. 9

    Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code

  10. 10

    Soldier arrested after threatening pedestrians with knife in Paju, 1 injured

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Oct. 27, 2023 - 09:01

“The Boys”

(South Korea)

Opens on Nov. 1

Drama/Crime

Directed by Chung Ji-young

Three young men aged 19 to 20 from a small rural town are falsely arrested for involvement in a murder in 1999. Veteran detective Joon-cheol (Sol Kyung-gu) receives information on the real culprit and throws himself in to reinvestigate the case.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

(US)

Opened Oct. 19

Drama/Crime

Directed by Martin Scorsese

A series of murders among the Osage Native American tribe of Osage County, Oklahoma, occurs during the 1920s under suspicious circumstances, soon after oil was discovered on tribal land. The Osage struggle with bureaucracy and bigotry for a genuine investigation.

“30 Days”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 3

Comedy

Directed by Nam Dae-joong

The idyllic newlywed life of erudite lawyer Jung-yeol (Kang Ha-neul) and his wife, the passionate film producer Nara (Jung So-min), is disrupted when the couple suffers from amnesia following an accident.

“Road to Boston”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 27

Drama

Directed by Kang Je-gyu

Preparing for the first international marathon held after World War II, with Korea free from Japanese occupation, 1936 Berlin Olympics marathon gold medalist Son Kee-chung trains a Korean team for the 1974 Boston International Marathon.

