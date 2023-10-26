[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct. 27, 2023 - 09:01
“The Boys”
(South Korea)
Opens on Nov. 1
Drama/Crime
Directed by Chung Ji-young
Three young men aged 19 to 20 from a small rural town are falsely arrested for involvement in a murder in 1999. Veteran detective Joon-cheol (Sol Kyung-gu) receives information on the real culprit and throws himself in to reinvestigate the case.
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
(US)
Opened Oct. 19
Drama/Crime
Directed by Martin Scorsese
A series of murders among the Osage Native American tribe of Osage County, Oklahoma, occurs during the 1920s under suspicious circumstances, soon after oil was discovered on tribal land. The Osage struggle with bureaucracy and bigotry for a genuine investigation.
“30 Days”
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 3
Comedy
Directed by Nam Dae-joong
The idyllic newlywed life of erudite lawyer Jung-yeol (Kang Ha-neul) and his wife, the passionate film producer Nara (Jung So-min), is disrupted when the couple suffers from amnesia following an accident.
“Road to Boston”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 27
Drama
Directed by Kang Je-gyu
Preparing for the first international marathon held after World War II, with Korea free from Japanese occupation, 1936 Berlin Olympics marathon gold medalist Son Kee-chung trains a Korean team for the 1974 Boston International Marathon.
