US House to adopt resolution for ‘Kimchi Day’

The US House of Representatives will adopt a resolution in early December to recognize Kimchi Day, honoring the Korean dish of fermented vegetables.

According to the Museum of Korean American Heritage in New York, the adoption will take place on Dec. 6 after the House Oversight and Accountability Committee puts the resolution on the floor, which Rep. Young Kim (R-California) proposed with bipartisan backing. The resolution did not pass last year.

The adoption this time, an official at the museum said, is “born out of a joint decision by both Democrats and Republicans” to show gratitude to the Korean American community. The resolution recognizes that the Korean American community has contributed to American society in many ways.

It also says this year marks the 120th anniversary of the arrival of the first Korean immigrants and the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and the US. The two allies established ties following the 1950-53 Korean War, where the US helped fight back North Korea’s attack and reach an armistice.

Kimchi Day will fall on Nov. 22, which is the same day that South Korea has also been celebrating since 2020 to not only raise awareness of a dish with many health benefits, but also to build on living traditions and practices associated with its making, known as kimjang.

Kimjang was recognized as intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2013.