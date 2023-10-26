Most Popular
-
1
South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use
-
2
Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity
-
3
Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker
-
4
[KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year
-
5
One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38
-
6
SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips
-
7
Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion
-
8
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup
-
9
Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code
-
10
S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease
One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38By Yonhap
Published : Oct. 26, 2023 - 09:34
Confirmed cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle rose to 38 in South Korea on Thursday one week after the country reported its first-ever outbreak of the viral infection, the agriculture ministry said.
The country confirmed nine additional LSD cases in cattle across the country the previous day alone, and an in-depth investigation is underway into seven suspected cases, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Following the nationwide outbreak, health authorities have launched an intensive vaccination campaign that calls for vaccinating all of the country's cattle by early next month.
LSD, which does not affect humans, is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.
It typically takes around three weeks for vaccinated cattle to develop protective antibodies against the disease, officials said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul shares make slight recovery after massive fall
-
North Korean hackers tricking users with ‘copycat apps’ disguised as South Korean: NIS
-
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup