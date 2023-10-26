One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38

A farmer vaccinates cattle at a farm in Jeungpyeong, 101 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in this photo provided by the provincial government on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Confirmed cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle rose to 38 in South Korea on Thursday one week after the country reported its first-ever outbreak of the viral infection, the agriculture ministry said.

The country confirmed nine additional LSD cases in cattle across the country the previous day alone, and an in-depth investigation is underway into seven suspected cases, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Following the nationwide outbreak, health authorities have launched an intensive vaccination campaign that calls for vaccinating all of the country's cattle by early next month.

LSD, which does not affect humans, is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.

It typically takes around three weeks for vaccinated cattle to develop protective antibodies against the disease, officials said. (Yonhap)