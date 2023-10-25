[News Focus] A year after Halloween crowd crush, legislation remains stalled

Bereaved families of the deadly Itaewon crowd crush disaster rally on Tuesday to demand Yongsan-gu ward chief Park Hee-young resign from post, arguing she should be held accountable for failed safety measures as crowd surged to celebrate the Halloween in October 2022. (Yonhap)

In the aftermath of the deadly crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul, in October 2022, lawmakers here have raced to introduce new bills to prevent a recurrence of the disaster.

A slew of problems surfaced in the wake of the unprecedented human crush that killed 159 people in the heart of South Korea's capital.

For example, Korea had no legal basis to assign responsibility for safety during a large gathering that does not have a specific host.

Moreover, there was no automated external defibrillator in the area that could have been used to save the lives of people in cardiac arrest, meaning rescuers had to rely on manual CPR.

Some non-Korean victims' families had trouble bearing the cost of bringing the bodies home for funerals, sparking calls on the government to help with the financial burden.

One year on, scores of bills to address these issues still languish in the National Assembly.

These include bills aimed at clarifying who should be held liable in case of a deadly incident at a large gathering; providing legal status for bereaved families; and mandating more state financial aid for a foreigner's death in Korea, among many others.

Meanwhile, political clashes over a special bill giving the National Assembly the power to name a special counsel to seek criminal charges against key government officials have brought the process to a standstill, until now.

Of about 40 bills in which lawmakers brought up the Itaewon crowd crush incident as an instigation, according to an online bill disclosure system by the National Assembly, just one has become law.

A bill by the ruling People Power Party Rep. Jeon Bong-min, which became law in April, recognized shop owners in the Itaewon neighborhood as being eligible for state-backed emergency relief after the crowd crush disaster.

Other than that single piece of legislation, little has changed since.

A year of parliamentary debate yielded no legislation to hold a local government legally liable when people are hurt during crowding in a public space.

Itaewon was mobbed each year as a go-to venue for Koreans to celebrate Halloween. Because this wasn't an organized event, central and local government leaders like Safety Minister Lee Sang-min and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon could not be held accountable, according to a special police probe that booked 23 people for professional negligence.

Both the Safety Ministry and local governments have said they are working to prepare crowd control measures this year, against the backdrop of the same legal setting as in 2022.

A meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday indicated that the Safety Ministry has urged local governments to strengthen safety measures by doubling onsite safety checks and revising local bylaws.

Seventeen lawmakers -- including People Power Party Chairman Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon and National Assembly deputy speaker from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Young-joo -- have proposed bills to state that the head of the local government should be liable in case a large crowd is expected, by revising the Framework Act on he Management of Disasters and Safety.

These bills, along with one designed to permit the bereaved families of a disaster to request specific information from government bodies during an investigation, and give them the power to request the disaster response headquarters to disclose information, were merged on Sept. 20. at the Assembly's committee level.