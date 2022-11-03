[Newsmaker] Foreign bereaved families resort to donations as financial aid delayed

Expat communities in South Korea are rallying behind bereaved families of foreign victims of the Itaewon tragedy for whom bringing their loved one home is another ordeal fraught with administrative, financial and language burdens.

As of Thursday morning, of the 26 foreign nationals who perished in the Oct. 29 crowd crush in Itaewon, only seven have left South Korea to be repatriated.

South Korea has pledged to treat all 156 victims equally and said Wednesday that it will provide 35 million won ($24,600) of financial support each for the deceased.

An official at the Yongsan-gu Office, which controls the administrative jurisdiction of Itaewon and is in charge of supporting foreign victims, told The Korea Herald that the process takes one working day for the bereaved family to receive the promised funds. But they first need to apply with required documentation and bank account information. Two claims for reimbursement had been received as of Thursday morning, the official added.

While Seoul officials were sorting out the support plan, several crowdfunding efforts have taken place online and offline, led by friends, religious groups, school communities and many others.

Over the past days, public fundraising campaigns have taken place for at least four --- Madina Sherniyazova from Kazakhstan, Mukhammadrauf Naziraliev from Uzbekistan and Yuliana Pak and Kristina Garder, both from Russia.

Two of the four projects, for Sherniyazova and Pak, had reached the target amount as early as Wednesday. One of them raised more than 10 million won within a day, according to the victims’ friends who shared online posts about the donation efforts.

Immediate financial help was needed for victims’ families to bring their loved ones home, a person involved in the fundraising project explained to The Korea Herald.

"Funding of the Korean government for body transportation was not given immediately, and still isn’t given," the person said Thursday afternoon.

Not all donations were open for the public. For example, a Sri Lankan Muslim community in Seoul has gathered support to donate over 9 million won to the bereaved family of Sri Lankan victim Munawwar Mohamed Jinath, enabling them to pay hospital bills and cover the costs for bringing Jinath's body home. The religious community did not solicit outside donations.

"We were not sure when the government support would be offered, so we came together with those in a mosque in Seoul to collect money to bring (Jinath’s) body back home," a friend of Jinath said, wishing to remain anonymous.

People directly or indirectly involved in the donation projects said that some of the bereaved families struggled financially to cover the cost of the victims' end-of-life hospitalization here and their transportation via flight or vessel. That is on top of the costs of the cremation, funeral and interment.

The cost of repatriating a deceased body is much more than the typical cost of a passenger flight, ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 depending on the distance, according to International Citizens Insurance.

In the case of Russia, due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, there are no direct flights between Russia and Korea. The bodies of the Russian victims should be repatriated via sea vessels.

"(Bereaved families) deserve to have their child home as fast as possible and to send them off as best they can,” a person familiar with one of the crowdfunding projects for the victims said on condition of anonymity. “To have these families to be on an equal level with the Korean families they do require a little more. Hence the private funding."

Under Russian customs, a funeral takes places three days after one’s death and the bereaved family commemorates nine days and 40 days after the death.

"The parents must be stressed too, not being able to follow the social and cultural norm," the person said.

Meanwhile, there are also calls for attention and support for those who were severely injured.

“(The injured person’s) family traveled from (the home country) to Korea with their own money and have not been given any financial assistance from either government organization," the person said. "Nobody is helping (the injured person’s) family,” said a person close to one foreign patient in critical condition.

Amid a flurry of grassroots campaigns, some people voiced caution over potential fraud and mishandling of donations.

An expat in Seoul called for a verified fund where people can donate, so that donors could avoid scammers seeking to take advantage of the situation, and the funds could be equally distributed to the foreign families.

"Some of the foreign victims may not have any resources in Korea to be able to ask for donations," noted an expat living in Seoul, who declined to be named. "The donations are not being shared equally."

A source from the banking industry in Korea told The Korea Herald that donors should take heed, as Korean banks are not authorized to check the authenticity of the bank account holder unless requested by law enforcement, adding it is important for donors to ensure who the recipient is when wiring money.

According to Yongsan-gu Office, financial aid from Seoul will be wired to a bank account designated by the respective embassies, or identified as being held by a bereaved family member. The deadline for applications is Nov. 11.

Korean air carrier Asiana Airlines on Wednesday promised to offer free round-trip tickets to bereaved families from China, the United States, France, Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.