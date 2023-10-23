[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈혼란함, 복잡함〉

1. shambles [ʃǽmblz] 혼란, 난장판

복수형처럼 보이나 단수 취급을 해서 a를 붙인다. 보통 in a shambles의 형태로 쓰여, 안 좋은 상황이나 혼란스러움을 표현한다.

The economy is in a shambles, and the number of job opportunities for college graduates is shrinking.

경제 상황이 나빠 대학 졸업생들의 취업 기회가 줄고 있다.

● 예술가로서는 성공했으나 그의 개인적인 삶은 엉망이었다.

He was successful as an artist, but his personal life was in a shambles.

2. tumultuous [tjumʌ́ltʃuəs] 격동의, 소란스러운

‘소란’이라는 뜻을 지닌 tumult의 형용사형이다. 특히 격동의 시간을 표현할 때 쓰인다.

2009 was a tumultuous year for the Asian real estate market, and regulators are expected to take action next year to stabilize the market and curb speculation.

2009년 아시아 부동산 시장은 혼란스러웠고 내년에는 당국이 시장을 안정시키고 투기를 막는 정책을 취할 것 같다.

● 한국은 지난 100년간 격동의 시간을 보냈다.

Korea has been through a tumultuous time for the past 100 years.

3. turmoil [tə́ːrmɔil] 혼란, 소란

예문처럼 개인의 혼란뿐 아니라 정치, 경제, 사회 등 여러 분야에서의 ‘혼란’을 설명할 때 광범위하게 쓰는 단어다.

The young boy was forever scarred by the turmoil caused by his parents' divorce.

그 소년은 부모의 이혼이 야기한 혼란으로 씻을 수 없는 상처를 입었다.

● 정치적 혼란으로 인해 관광객들은 그 국가를 방문하지 말라는 권고를 받았다.

Due to the country’s political turmoil, tourists were advised against visiting the country.

4. vicissitude [visísətjùːd] 부침, 변화

복수형으로 써서 인생의 부침이나 우여곡절을 일컫는다. 자신의 의사와 상관없이 겪는 인생의 다양한 경험들을 얘기할 때 쓸 수 있는 단어다. 좀 더 쉽게 ups and downs 혹은 peaks and valleys라고 할 수도 있다.

Through the vicissitudes of the last half-century - good years and bad years, ups and downs - my grandparents’ marriage remains strong as ever.

지난 50년 동안 좋은 시절과 나쁜 시절, 다양한 우여곡절의 부침을 겪으면서 우리 조부모님의 결혼 생활은 어느 때보다도 굳건해졌다.

● 나이 먹으면서 배우는 교훈은 누구도 인생의 곡절에서 자유로울 수는 없다는 사실이다.

One lesson I learned as I grew old was that nobody is free from the vicissitudes of life.

〈합리적, 비합리적〉

1. commensurate [kəménʃərət] 맞는, 상응하는

com(together)+mensurate(measure와 같은 어원)으로 이뤄졌으며, 둘 간의 수준이나 정도가 비슷하다는 의미를 지닌다.

His lifestyle is not commensurate with his income, as he makes less than 40,000 dollars a year, yet his spending is similar to that of a six-figure earner.

그는 연봉이 5000만 원이 안 되는데 마치 억대 연봉자처럼 쓰고 있으니 생활 스타일이 소득과 맞지 않는다.

● 내 월급은 업계 평균과 맞지 않는다. 평균보다 적게 받고 있다.

My salary is not commensurate with industry standards. I am being underpaid.

2. efficacy [éfikəsi] 효능, 효험

effect와 어원이 같은 단어다. 구체적인 효과가 있는지 여부, 즉 효능이나 효과, 효험을 의미한다.

The board of directors questioned the efficacy of the management's business plan when the poor results were announced.

안 좋은 실적이 발표되자 이사회는 경영진이 구상한 사업 계획의 실효성에 의문을 제기했다.

● 새 백신의 효능을 테스트하기 위해 연구진은 100명 이상의 환자에게 실험을 실시했다.

To test the efficacy of the new vaccine, researchers carried out a trial on more than 100 patients.

3. equitable [ékwətəbl] 균등한, 공정한

‘평등’과 ‘균등’을 구분하지 않고 사용하는 경우가 많지만, ‘평등’이 아니라 ‘기회의 균등’을 의미한다면 equal이 아니라 equitable로 표현해야 한다. equitable은 fair에 가까운 의미이며, equal한 것이 반드시 fair한 것은 아니므로 equal과 equitable은 의미와 쓰임이 다르다.

The judge stated that both parties need to compromise in order to reach an equitable settlement.

판사는 공정한 해결을 위해 양측이 타협해야 한다고 말했다.

● 우리는 50대 50으로 나누는 것이 균등하다고 생각했다.

We thought fifty-fifty was an equitable split.