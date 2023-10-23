S. Korea, Saudi Arabia ‘in final stages’ for large-scale defense cooperation

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to Saudi Arabia, salutes the national flag with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the official welcoming ceremony held at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korean presidential office said discussions between South Korea and Saudi Arabia are "in the final stages” for large-scale defense collaboration across various fields, such as anti-aircraft defense systems and firearm weapons.

Following the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday, Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of South Korea's National Security Office, told reporters that, "We are discussing a long-term, systematic defense cooperation program rather than a one-time cooperation.”

Noting the defense industry is emerging as a new blue ocean in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Kim said, “We will use this trip to the Middle East as a catalyst to expand the scope of our defense export market."

When asked about the details of the weapon system and the contract amount, a high-ranking official from the presidential office declined to specify, citing the "very sensitive" nature of the information. However, the official added, "All I can say is that it is at the completion stage, and the scale and amount are quite large."

Saudi Arabia, which has faced attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels using ballistic missiles and drones, has a significant demand for interceptor missiles. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly expressed interest in the KM-SAM (Cheongung) system during his visit to Korea in November of the previous year.

During the summit, the two leaders also exchanged opinions on international politics, economics, and the dynamics surrounding the armed conflict between Israel and Palestine, Kim said.

“The two leaders confirmed a consensus that the worsening humanitarian situation must be prevented,” he said. “President Yoon said South Korea would play the necessary role and contribute to restoring stability and peace in the region.”

A senior official, who attended the summit and spoke on condition of anonymity, said that while it is difficult to disclose the leaders’ conversation word for word, he observed that Saudi Arabia does not appear to be unilaterally siding with a particular party in the current conflict.

Nevertheless, in terms of establishing diplomatic relations with Israel—a matter until recently facilitated by the United States—Saudi Arabia appears to be "taking a long-term view," he noted.

Regarding the conflict, he reiterated South Korea’s stance, emphasizing that the issue must be approached and managed from a humanitarian perspective, fully and clearly, in accordance with international laws and regulations.

Taking the opportunity of Yoon’s state visit, Korea and Saudi Arabia decided to announce a joint statement containing the status and direction of cooperation covering economic, political and international issues. The joint statement will address security issues on the Korean Peninsula surrounding the Israel-Palestine issue, the Ukraine war, and North Korean nuclear and missile threats.