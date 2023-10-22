[Graphic News] Daily card spending up 8.4% in H1 amid post-pandemic recovery

Daily card spending in South Korea rose 8.4 percent in the first half from a year earlier on the back of the post-pandemic economic recovery, central bank data showed.

Card holders spent an average 3.3 trillion won ($2.47 billion) per day in the January-June period, compared with 3 trillion won the previous year, according to data from the Bank of Korea.

Credit card spending rose 8.8 percent on-year to a daily average of 2.56 trillion won, led by use on e-commerce platforms.

Credit card use for tours, auto purchases and dining-out led the overall increase, the data showed.

South Korea’s economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter of this year than three months earlier despite a slump in exports. (Yonhap)