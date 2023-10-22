[Herald Review] 'Brave Citizen,' a delightful comic action flick that punishes school bullies

Director Park Jin-pyo, behind the 2005 romance movie “You Are My Sunshine,” has returned with a delightful comic action hero flick that shows a straightforward tale of a high school teacher seeking vengeance on a school bully.

In Park's "Brave Citizen," substitute civic education teacher So Si-min (Shin Hae-sun) silently endures exploitation, having to grade test paper of her peers, and sexual harassment by the vice principal, for the sole purpose of making it as a full-time teacher.

When she notices student Han Soo-gang (Lee Jun-young), dubbed "crazy dog" for his bullying antics, constantly beating up not so well-off students, she -- a hidden boxing enthusiast -- almost can't help but punish him. She barely holds herself back, thinking about her job that is on the line.

But as Soo-gang continues to do evil even outside school, So decides to take the matter into her own hands, putting on a cat mask to avenge the powerless students.

Based on the webtoon of the same title, "Brave Citizen" rapidly unfolds the mercilessness of Soo-gang, who is not afraid of anyone and bullies others just for his own joy. The plot is simple and straightforward, showing how a clearly good-hearted protagonist takes down an evil antagonist through satisfying action scenes.

The industry’s most renowned action master and movie director, Heo Myeong-haeng, behind “The Roundup” series and “Hunt” (2022), choreographed the action sequences of this film. The scenes offer the audience catharsis just by watching the hard-boiled heroine throw punches and smash roundhouse kicks. It’s almost hard to believe that it’s Shin Hae-sun’s debut action film.