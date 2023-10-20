[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids float teaser for upcoming EP

Most Popular
-
1
Kakao faces multiple whammy as CIO arrested
-
2
Yoon vows to bridge health equity gap by backing regional university hospitals
-
3
Biden reaffirms support for Israel, says 'terrorist group' apparently behind Gaza hospital blast
-
4
N. Korea warns US strategic assets will be '1st targets of destruction'
-
5
[Herald Interview] Israel will fight Hamas with every effort to protect civilians: envoy
-
6
[From the Scene] 'If we are needed, we will be here'
-
7
Bedbugs invade Daegu dorm
-
8
More than half of Korean men in 30s 'overweight'
-
9
North’s Kim reaffirms ties with Russia envoy
-
10
China may have more than 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030: Pentagon
[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids float teaser for upcoming EPBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Oct. 20, 2023 - 19:49
Stray Kids released a sample of their forthcoming EP, floating a teaser video for a B-side track on Friday.
The trailer for “Megaverse” instantly grabs attention with shattering glass, following the eight bandmates crossing over time and space with strong sounds in the background.
The band is gearing up to roll out eighth EP “Rock-Star” on Nov. 10, about five months since the group's third studio album, “Five-Star.” The LP charted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and logged 13 weeks on the main albums chart. The album also set a first-week sales record in K-pop, selling over 4.6 million units.
Monsta X’s Hyungwon to enlist
Hyungwon of Monsta X will begin serving his mandatory military duty from Nov. 14.
He addressed fans with a handwritten letter telling them the news. He admitted that writing the message makes him feel stranger than ever before, but said it comes as a relief.
“I am more worried about Monbebe,” he wrote, referring to the official fandom, assuring fans he will return as a more reliable and stronger self to protect them from the elements instead of worrying them whenever there is strong wind.
“The date I will be discharged is May 13. My heart already goes aflutter from meeting Monbebe on the next day,” said the idol, who debuted with the band on May 14, 2015. He is the fifth member of the band to enlist.
Ive sells 1.6m copies of 1st EP
Ive’s first EP sold 1.6 million units in its first week, agency Starship Entertainment said Friday.
The mini album is the group’s third million-seller, after third single “After Like” and first full album “I’ve Ive.” EP “I’ve Mine” not only surpassed the first-week sales of the group's first LP, but also is the third bestselling album from a K-pop female act, behind aespa’s third EP “My World” at 1.69 million copies and NewJeans’ second EP “Get Up” at 1.65 million units.
In the meantime, the six bandmates performed in Seoul last week, marking the beginning of its first international tour that will bring them to 27 cities in 19 countries, from Asia to Latin America.
Oh My Girl to host fan concert next month
Oh My Girl will hold a fan concert in Seoul on Nov. 25, agency WM Entertainment announced Friday.
The group will perform twice on the day for the concert titled “Oh My Land.” The news came through a poster that showed a dreamy castle nestled below a full moon while fireworks light up the sky tinged with purple.
Oh My Girl released ninth EP “Golden Hourglass” in July, returning as a six-member act after a yearlong hiatus since Jiho left last year to pursue an acting career. The main track from the EP, “Summer Comes,” received 20 million views on YouTube in less than a week and earned the group a trophy on a TV music chart show.
Earlier this month, the performers participated in KCON Saudi Arabia.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
More from Headlines
-
North’s Kim reaffirms ties with Russia envoy
-
Geopolitical risks hold back South Korea's credit rating upgrade:Fitch
-
Top court widens spectrum of stalking