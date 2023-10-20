[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids float teaser for upcoming EP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids released a sample of their forthcoming EP, floating a teaser video for a B-side track on Friday. The trailer for “Megaverse” instantly grabs attention with shattering glass, following the eight bandmates crossing over time and space with strong sounds in the background. The band is gearing up to roll out eighth EP “Rock-Star” on Nov. 10, about five months since the group's third studio album, “Five-Star.” The LP charted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and logged 13 weeks on the main albums chart. The album also set a first-week sales record in K-pop, selling over 4.6 million units. Monsta X’s Hyungwon to enlist



Hyungwon of Monsta X will begin serving his mandatory military duty from Nov. 14. He addressed fans with a handwritten letter telling them the news. He admitted that writing the message makes him feel stranger than ever before, but said it comes as a relief. “I am more worried about Monbebe,” he wrote, referring to the official fandom, assuring fans he will return as a more reliable and stronger self to protect them from the elements instead of worrying them whenever there is strong wind. “The date I will be discharged is May 13. My heart already goes aflutter from meeting Monbebe on the next day,” said the idol, who debuted with the band on May 14, 2015. He is the fifth member of the band to enlist. Ive sells 1.6m copies of 1st EP



Ive’s first EP sold 1.6 million units in its first week, agency Starship Entertainment said Friday. The mini album is the group’s third million-seller, after third single “After Like” and first full album “I’ve Ive.” EP “I’ve Mine” not only surpassed the first-week sales of the group's first LP, but also is the third bestselling album from a K-pop female act, behind aespa’s third EP “My World” at 1.69 million copies and NewJeans’ second EP “Get Up” at 1.65 million units. In the meantime, the six bandmates performed in Seoul last week, marking the beginning of its first international tour that will bring them to 27 cities in 19 countries, from Asia to Latin America. Oh My Girl to host fan concert next month

