[Photo News] Nintendo pop-up in Seoul

[Photo News] Nintendo pop-up in SeoulBy Mun So-jeong
Published : Oct. 20, 2023 - 15:31
Visitors browse a preview of the Nintendo pop-up store in Seoul at HDC IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul, Thursday, a day before its official opening. The pop-up, operating from Oct. 20 to 26, is the first official Nintendo goods store opened in South Korea. Video game enthusiasts will have the opportunity to purchase unique and limited-edition merchandise previously available only at stores in Japan, as well as experience the latest game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which released Friday. (Yonhap)
Merchandise featuring iconic Nintendo characters are displayed at a pop-up store at HDC IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
Customers look around the Nintendo pop-up store at HDC IPark Mall in Yongsan, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
