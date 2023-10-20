[Photo News] Nintendo pop-up in Seoul

Visitors browse a preview of the Nintendo pop-up store in Seoul at HDC IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul, Thursday, a day before its official opening. The pop-up, operating from Oct. 20 to 26, is the first official Nintendo goods store opened in South Korea. Video game enthusiasts will have the opportunity to purchase unique and limited-edition merchandise previously available only at stores in Japan, as well as experience the latest game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which released Friday. (Yonhap)

