Lotte Cinema to screen NBA game

Cinema operator Lotte Cinema confirmed Friday that it will livestream an upcoming NBA game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings on Oct. 28.

A total of 22 screens, including Lotte Cinema World Tower, Gimpo Airport and more, will feature the basketball showdown between last year’s playoff qualifying teams, according to the cinema chain.

Rules have been relaxed so that visitors can cheer while watching the game at the cinema during the match.

Those watching will be invited to make a match prediction, and those who correctly guess the winning team will receive a chance to earn Lotte Cinema ticket and a free one-month subscription to SPOTV Now, a local streaming service that features sports programs and sports-related talk shows.

Tickets cost 20,000 won and come with a bottle of Coke and sweet garlic chip popcorn.

Detailed information about online ticketing can be found at Lotte Cinema’s official website and its mobile application.

The NBA match is scheduled to be streamed live at 11 a.m. Korean time on Oct. 28.