Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Man nabbed in naked rampage

    Man nabbed in naked rampage
  2. 2

    Teen arrested for kidnap and rape

    Teen arrested for kidnap and rape
  3. 3

    Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel

    Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel
  4. 4

    Seoul urges Japan to 'face history' on Japanese leaders' Yasukuni visit

    Seoul urges Japan to 'face history' on Japanese leaders' Yasukuni visit
  5. 5

    Yoon vows to bridge health equity gap by backing regional university hospitals

    Yoon vows to bridge health equity gap by backing regional university hospitals
  6. 6

    Biden reaffirms support for Israel, says 'terrorist group' apparently behind Gaza hospital blast

    Biden reaffirms support for Israel, says 'terrorist group' apparently behind Gaza hospital blast
  7. 7

    Kakao faces multiple whammy as CIO arrested

    Kakao faces multiple whammy as CIO arrested
  8. 8

    Is Blackpink leaving YG?

    Is Blackpink leaving YG?
  9. 9

    Samsung Biologics expansion ahead of schedule

    Samsung Biologics expansion ahead of schedule
  10. 10

    China's Xi promises more market openness and new investments

    China's Xi promises more market openness and new investments
지나쌤

Lotte Cinema to screen NBA game

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Oct. 20, 2023 - 10:48

    • Link copied

Poster image of Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings' match (NBA, SPOTV) Poster image of Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings' match (NBA, SPOTV)

Cinema operator Lotte Cinema confirmed Friday that it will livestream an upcoming NBA game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings on Oct. 28.

A total of 22 screens, including Lotte Cinema World Tower, Gimpo Airport and more, will feature the basketball showdown between last year’s playoff qualifying teams, according to the cinema chain.

Rules have been relaxed so that visitors can cheer while watching the game at the cinema during the match.

Those watching will be invited to make a match prediction, and those who correctly guess the winning team will receive a chance to earn Lotte Cinema ticket and a free one-month subscription to SPOTV Now, a local streaming service that features sports programs and sports-related talk shows.

Tickets cost 20,000 won and come with a bottle of Coke and sweet garlic chip popcorn.

Detailed information about online ticketing can be found at Lotte Cinema’s official website and its mobile application.

The NBA match is scheduled to be streamed live at 11 a.m. Korean time on Oct. 28.

More from Headlines