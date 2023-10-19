[Weekender] Indie bookstores thrive in reading-reluctant Korea

Artistic posters and an array of books seen through the window of the indie bookstore Storage Book & Film in the Haebangchon neighborhood of Yongsan-gu, Seoul. ((Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald) Artistic posters and an array of books seen through the window of the indie bookstore Storage Book & Film in the Haebangchon neighborhood of Yongsan-gu, Seoul. ((Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)

Despite consistently falling reader engagement, independent bookstores are surviving -- and even thriving -- in South Korea. "In the past decade, the percentage of people reading at least one book a year plummeted from 72.2 percent in 2013 to 46.9 percent in 2021. Yet, with today's diverse avenues for accessing information, the decline of traditional book reading might not be as significant as we think," said Baek Won-geun, the brain behind 15 of Korea's biannual National Reading Surveys since 1993 conducted under the oversight of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. After his tenure at the Korean Publishing Research Institute, he founded the Center for Societal and Literary Ecosystem Research in 2015. However, he won't oversee the 2023 report due later this year. "Books have evolved to represent community more than just knowledge. Engaging with authors and even creating and publishing one's work to share within specific communities can be considered a form of 'reading'-related activity," he added. One only needs to meander through Seoul's bustling streets to witness this paradigm shift, epitomized by the burgeoning indie bookstore scene. These charming brick-and-mortar stores, often sandwiched between imposing commercial buildings, offer curated literary experiences. Particularly in storied neighborhoods like Haebangchon in Seoul’s Yongsan district, one finds these repositories of unique titles. From a mere 97 in 2015, the number of indie bookstores across Korea rose to 815 by 2022 -- an 8.4-fold rise in just seven years, as recorded by Dongneseojeom, a data analytics firm specializing in this niche sector. Catering to creators Unlike mega bookstore chains stocked with mainstream titles, these shops curate selections from indie presses, serving both as havens for authors and vital distribution channels. Initially, the indie publishing scene was mostly comprised of young innovators producing visually centric content like posters and postcards. Today, a diverse array of creators contributes novels, essays and travelogues, increasingly blurring the line between indie and mainstream.

A selection of indie publications sits poised, with personal notes from authors at the indie bookstore Byeolcheck in Haebangchon, (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald) A selection of indie publications sits poised, with personal notes from authors at the indie bookstore Byeolcheck in Haebangchon, (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)

Dr. Koo Sun-ah, an urban humanities scholar from the University of Seoul, has championed the indie bookstore scene since 2016 with her establishment, Chaegbangyeonhui. Her expertise lies in understanding indie bookstores and their influence on urban and societal dynamics. "Indie bookstores cater more to creators than readers. Despite a rather steady readership, there's been a disproportionate rise in such bookstores since the 2010s. This is an example of a shift in mindset, that publishing isn't just for elite writers anymore. Many creators, from self-professed writers to professional ones, now seek distance from mainstream capital and big publisher," said Koo. A prime illustration of this shift is Baek Se-hee's "I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki." After a decadelong struggle with mental health, Baek turned six months of therapeutic insights into this book. Eager to share her journey, she successfully crowdfunded 15 million won on the platform “tumblbug” to self-publish. Soon after, a boutique publisher spotted the book's potential. By mid-2018, it had seen 11 reprints and consistently ranked high on bestseller lists. Last year, Bloomsbury, the British publisher behind Harry Potter, released an English edition and sold an impressive 100,000 copies by year-end. At the same time, Pyo Jeong-hoon, a publishing industry commentator known for his incisive evaluations of books, authors and publishing trends, regards the success of titles like “I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki” as an outlier. While he appreciates the indie bookstore movement, he remains an advocate for reading as a contemplative exercise and questions its overall influence on Korea's reading landscape. "Quality is subjective, but I remain skeptical that the growth of indie bookstores has either attracted non-readers or enhanced the overall quality of published books. It seems like an insular culture for people who have been book lovers for quite some time," said Pyo. Tenuous future Koo also acknowledges the inherent limitations of the indie bookstore model. The cozy and personalized ambiance of these shops, coupled with their typically smaller size, can restrict their audience reach and overall profitability, despite their increasing numbers. Koo explains that the relatively low 15% closure rate of indie bookstores, as reported by data firm Dongneseojeom, isn't necessarily indicative of their financial robustness. She highlights that many indie bookstore owners either have alternative income sources or venture into the business driven by motives other than financial gain. “But it's still a misconception to think that only dedicated book enthusiasts sustain the indie bookstore economy,” she said, rebutting its insular nature.

Books are displayed at Storage Book & Film, an indie bookstore located in the Haebangchon neighborhood. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald) Books are displayed at Storage Book & Film, an indie bookstore located in the Haebangchon neighborhood. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)