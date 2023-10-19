Home

  1. 1

    Man nabbed in naked rampage

  2. 2

    Teen arrested for kidnap and rape

  3. 3

    Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel

  4. 4

    Seoul urges Japan to 'face history' on Japanese leaders' Yasukuni visit

  5. 5

    Yoon vows to bridge health equity gap by backing regional university hospitals

  6. 6

    Biden reaffirms support for Israel, says 'terrorist group' apparently behind Gaza hospital blast

  7. 7

    Kakao faces multiple whammy as CIO arrested

  8. 8

    Is Blackpink leaving YG?

  9. 9

    Samsung Biologics expansion ahead of schedule

  10. 10

    China's Xi promises more market openness and new investments

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Oct. 20, 2023 - 09:01

    • Link copied

“Hopeless”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 11

Drama/Thriller

Directed by Kim Chang-hoon

Eighteen-year-old Yeon-kyu (Hong Xa-bin), who lives with his abusive stepfather and exhausted mother, meets Chi-gun (Song Joong-ki), the right-hand man of a gang boss, who takes him in.

“30 Days”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 3

Comedy

Directed by Nam Dae-joong

The idyllic newlywed life of Jung-yeol (Kang Ha-neul), an intelligent lawyer, and his wife Nara (Jung So-min), a passionate film producer, is disrupted when the couple suffers from amnesia due to an unexpected accident.

“Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 27

Fantasy/Mystery

Directed by Kim Seong-sik

Fraudulent exorcist Dr. Cheon (Gang Dong-won) meets a new client, You-kyung (Lee Som), who sees ghosts. He soon finds himself on a mission to deal with a powerful demon, Beom-cheon (Huh Joon-ho), who can possess people.

“Road to Boston”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 27

Directed by Kang Je-gyu

Based on the life story of Son Kee-chung, the 1936 Berlin Olympics marathon gold medalist, the film shows how Son trained the Korean team for the first international marathon held after World War II.

