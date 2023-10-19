[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct. 20, 2023 - 09:01
“Hopeless”
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 11
Drama/Thriller
Directed by Kim Chang-hoon
Eighteen-year-old Yeon-kyu (Hong Xa-bin), who lives with his abusive stepfather and exhausted mother, meets Chi-gun (Song Joong-ki), the right-hand man of a gang boss, who takes him in.
“30 Days”
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 3
Comedy
Directed by Nam Dae-joong
The idyllic newlywed life of Jung-yeol (Kang Ha-neul), an intelligent lawyer, and his wife Nara (Jung So-min), a passionate film producer, is disrupted when the couple suffers from amnesia due to an unexpected accident.
“Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 27
Fantasy/Mystery
Directed by Kim Seong-sik
Fraudulent exorcist Dr. Cheon (Gang Dong-won) meets a new client, You-kyung (Lee Som), who sees ghosts. He soon finds himself on a mission to deal with a powerful demon, Beom-cheon (Huh Joon-ho), who can possess people.
“Road to Boston”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 27
Directed by Kang Je-gyu
Based on the life story of Son Kee-chung, the 1936 Berlin Olympics marathon gold medalist, the film shows how Son trained the Korean team for the first international marathon held after World War II.
