[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Hopeless”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 11

Drama/Thriller

Directed by Kim Chang-hoon

Eighteen-year-old Yeon-kyu (Hong Xa-bin), who lives with his abusive stepfather and exhausted mother, meets Chi-gun (Song Joong-ki), the right-hand man of a gang boss, who takes him in.

“30 Days”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 3

Comedy

Directed by Nam Dae-joong

The idyllic newlywed life of Jung-yeol (Kang Ha-neul), an intelligent lawyer, and his wife Nara (Jung So-min), a passionate film producer, is disrupted when the couple suffers from amnesia due to an unexpected accident.

“Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 27

Fantasy/Mystery

Directed by Kim Seong-sik

Fraudulent exorcist Dr. Cheon (Gang Dong-won) meets a new client, You-kyung (Lee Som), who sees ghosts. He soon finds himself on a mission to deal with a powerful demon, Beom-cheon (Huh Joon-ho), who can possess people.

“Road to Boston”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 27

Directed by Kang Je-gyu

Based on the life story of Son Kee-chung, the 1936 Berlin Olympics marathon gold medalist, the film shows how Son trained the Korean team for the first international marathon held after World War II.