Lim Yun-chan signs exclusive recording deal with Decca

South Korean piano sensation Lim Yun-chan is expected to release a new album in the first quarter of 2024 under the Decca label.

On Thursday, entertainment giant Universal Music Group announced that Lim had signed an exclusive recording deal with Decca, Universal Music Group's London-based affiliate.

The British record label has produced albums with leading musicians including Georg Solti, Luciano Pavarotti, Vladimir Ashkenazy and Chung Kyung-wha.

“The company worked hard for a long time, holding various meetings in many countries, to work with Lim. His upcoming album will be released in the spring of 2024,” Decca said in a press release Thursday.

Celebrating Yim’s arrival at Decca, the label released a video Thursday of Lim playing “Liebestraume, S.541,” which was shot in a single take.

The video is available on Lim's official YouTube channel Yunchan Lim.

Lim, 19, won the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022, becoming the youngest to win the top prize.

With his performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 recording more than 12 million views on YouTube, Lim became an instant sensation across the globe. The video was the 24th most viewed video in YouTube’s global chart as of Thursday.