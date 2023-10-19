D.O. of EXO to leave SM

D.O. of EXO is leaving SM Entertainment after his exclusive contract with the agency expires next month.

“Our exclusive contract with Doh Kyung-soo (D.O.) expires early next month. After a thorough discussion, he decided that he will continue to work as a member of EXO even after leaving SM,” announced SM Entertainment on Wednesday in a press release.

D.O. will establish his own agency with his manager from SM Entertainment and will continue his career as an actor and singer.

D.O. debuted in 2012 as the main vocalist of EXO and began acting in 2014 with SBS’ drama “It's Okay, That's Love.”