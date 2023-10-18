[Graphic News] Global survey shows two-thirds of population favors solar power

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Global survey shows two-thirds of population favors solar powerBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct. 19, 2023 - 08:01
More than two-thirds of the world’s population favors solar energy, five times more than public support for fossil fuels, a global poll has found.
The survey, conducted by Glocalities in collaboration with advocacy groups Global Citizen and The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, was based on interviews with more than 21,000 people in 21 countries between January and June.
The countries included Australia, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United States.
With 68 percent support, solar power was the most popular energy source, trailed by wind (54 percent), hydropower (35 percent) and nuclear (24 percent), with only 14 percent of respondents saying they favored fossil fuels, the survey found.
The Glocalities poll reinforced other surveys showing robust support for renewables in Europe and the United States. The EU’s latest Eurobarometer from May-June found 85 percent of Europeans support “investing massively” in renewable energies, such as wind and solar power. (Reuters)
