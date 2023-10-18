[Today’s K-pop] Red Velvet to return with 3rd LP next month

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Red Velvet returns with a third studio album on Nov. 13, label SM Entertainment announced Wednesday. The LP is titled “What A Chill Kill” and consists of 10 genre-spanning tracks. It is the group’s first full album in about six years and comes approximately a year since its last album, EP “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday.” The EP was the quintet’s first album to sell over a million and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 47 regions as well as a series of music charts at home. Last week, Joy uploaded a picture of herself writing that she finished shooting the music video for the upcoming album. Separately, it is still unknown whether the members of the group renewed their contracts with the label. The company only confirmed in August that Seulgi did. NCT127’s Taeil to miss concert

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Taeil of NCT127 will not be able to join the group for its next concert, SM Entertainment said Wednesday. He suffered a thigh injury in August from an accident while riding a motorcycle. He had surgery and although it was successful, he will need more time for treatment and recovery, the management firm added. The nine-member subunit brought out its fifth studio album, “Fact Check,” earlier this month. Taeil participated in writing and singing the songs for the album, but will be missing the promotional activities as well as the band’s “Neo City: The Unity” concert. The nonet’s third standalone concerts in Seoul will be held over six days and two weekends next month, beginning Nov. 17. The Seoul gig kicks off its third international tour. NewJeans extends stay on Billboard 200

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans added another week to its stay on the Billboard 200 with its second full-length album, according to the latest chart published Tuesday in the US. LP “Get Up” ranked No. 66 on the main albums chart and extended the streak to a 12th week in a row. The album debuted atop the chart in August. Main track “Super Shy” maintained a spot on both the Global Excl. the US and Global 200 charts, now for a 14th consecutive week. The single is one of three lead tracks from the LP and stayed on the Hot 100 for eight straight weeks, peaking at No. 48. The rookie group has amassed close to 700 million streams on Spotify with six tracks from the LP. The album sold more than 1.65 million copies in the first week, the second most for a K-pop girl group ever, and became the quintet’s third million-selling album. ONF to meet fans in Japan in November

(Credit: WM Entertainment) (Credit: WM Entertainment)