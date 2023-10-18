[Photo News] Moroccan team in Seoul

Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi exchanges greetings with the Moroccan national U-18 football team before a match against South Korea at Mokdong Stadium in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul on Thursday. The Moroccan team was in Seoul to take part in the 2023 U-18 Seoul EOU Cup, an international football championship in Korea. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Rachadi highlighted Morocco's success in sports, and mentioned Morocco's hosting of the 2030 World Cup, alongside Spain and Portugal, as a significant moment in his country's sporting history.

Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Seoul