Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
  2. 2

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
  3. 3

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
  4. 4

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
  5. 5

    Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions

    Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions
  6. 6

    S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source

    S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
  7. 7

    'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate

    'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate
  8. 8

    Hamas weapons, tactics resemble those of NK: JCS

    Hamas weapons, tactics resemble those of NK: JCS
  9. 9

    S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21

    S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21
  10. 10

    Biden to visit Israel as war in Gaza sparks humanitarian crisis

    Biden to visit Israel as war in Gaza sparks humanitarian crisis
지나쌤

[Photo News] Moroccan team in Seoul

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Oct. 18, 2023 - 13:11

    • Link copied

(Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Seoul) (Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Seoul)

Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi exchanges greetings with the Moroccan national U-18 football team before a match against South Korea at Mokdong Stadium in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul on Thursday. The Moroccan team was in Seoul to take part in the 2023 U-18 Seoul EOU Cup, an international football championship in Korea. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Rachadi highlighted Morocco's success in sports, and mentioned Morocco's hosting of the 2030 World Cup, alongside Spain and Portugal, as a significant moment in his country's sporting history.

Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Seoul

More from Headlines