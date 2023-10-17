S. Korean kidnapped in Philippines freed

Most Popular
-
1
Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate
-
2
US strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
3
FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment
-
4
Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data
-
5
Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
-
6
S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
7
Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
-
8
BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more
-
9
S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21
-
10
Unwind with Korea food, lifestyle docs on Netflix
S. Korean kidnapped in Philippines freedBy Choi Si-young
Published : Oct. 17, 2023 - 19:29
A South Korean national kidnapped in the Philippines three weeks ago has been freed, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Tuesday.
The ministry did not disclose the individual’s identity or why he had been abducted, only saying he is in good health. Local police said one of several suspects is in custody, without elaborating.
“We had worked closely with authorities here and there for a safe return of our citizen,” the ministry added.
More from Headlines
-
Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
-
Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions
-
Hamas weapons, tactics resemble those of NK: JCS