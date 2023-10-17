S. Korean kidnapped in Philippines freed

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

A South Korean national kidnapped in the Philippines three weeks ago has been freed, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Tuesday.

The ministry did not disclose the individual’s identity or why he had been abducted, only saying he is in good health. Local police said one of several suspects is in custody, without elaborating.

“We had worked closely with authorities here and there for a safe return of our citizen,” the ministry added.