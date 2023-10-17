Singer-songwriter Sunmi: 'My music is an exhibition of myself'

Sunmi poses for picture at a conference for her new single, "Stranger," in Seoul, Tuesday. (Abyss Company)

Solo singer Sunmi's music is definitely one-of-a-kind, so much so that it has earned itself the name "Sunmi-pop" from the public.

A decade into walking her own path, Sunmi says she now has nothing new to show with her music. Instead of bringing "new" to the stage, she hopes to deliver music that reflects her true self.

The latest of such efforts is visible in her new single, "Stranger." Sunmi returned to the music scene for the first time in a year and four months, during which she toured the world with her second global concert series.

While many singers stress about what novelty their new album carries, Sunmi says "Stranger" is about the Sunmi that we all know and have missed for so long.

"'Sunmi-ish' would be the best description for this album. In all things 'Sunmi-ish,' there is humor within the serious. In the new music video, I'm always poring over something and working really hard, but for a reason, it's comical. That's who I am," the singer said Tuesday during a press conference for "Stranger."

"Stranger" is a three-song single produced by the singer. It consists of three songs that she composed and penned lyrics to: "Stranger," "Calm Myself" and "Call My Name."

With the title song "Stranger," Sunmi, herself, becomes a stranger.

"I've always shown Sunmi in different situations, but this time, I viewed myself from an outside perspective. I became the stranger," she said.

The "Mr. Stranger" inside the lyrics is a genderless expression symbolizing the unfamiliar being, she explained. In the music video, the real Sunmi creates an imaginary Sunmi.

"That process of crafting a new Sunmi is what I've always done as a singer. Sunmi off the stage and on stage are very different and I've always felt that the onstage Sunmi is strange. I still do actually, and I portrayed that emotion with the song," she said.

Narcissism threads through the three songs, the singer noted. With "Calm Myself," an English-lyric song that opens the album, Sunmi sings of healing herself.

"I wrote the song when I realized that I've become stronger. I sing that a cup of tea is enough to calm me, which means I'm now able to regain composure easily even when I break down."