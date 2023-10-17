'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate

A woman walking around in a box in southern Seoul's popular Gangnam has sparked criticism online.

On Friday, an online community posted a thread titled "Real-time Apgujeong Box Girl," showing pictures of a woman who appeared to be wearing only a cardboard box in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu. She could be seen guiding men's hands through holes on either side of the box, apparently to allow them to touch her breasts.

Responses to the thread varied widely. Some people responded with humor -- "This is why you must live in Seoul" -- and advocated for a more open sexual culture.

On the other hand, there was also criticism that the woman's performance constituted obscenity and the objectification of women.

The woman referred to as "Apgujeong Box Girl" was revealed to be a Korean adult video actor and model named Ain. Ain posted the photo to her Instagram, expressing gratitude for what she labeled the "Angel Box event."

Ain herself has called it a form of performance art, saying it was meant to challenge double standards in how male and female bodies are perceived in society in an interview with local media.

Ain also explained that she was encouraged by her agency's CEO, who suggested it as a way to challenge South Korea's conservative sexual culture for promotional purposes.

Previously in August, women wearing bikinis were detained by police in the Gangnam area for "excessive exposure" while on motorcycles. Their publicity stunt was said to be for a magazine promotion.

These instances of women publicly participating in sexually suggestive behavior for promotional purposes have raised concerns about excessive exposure and obscenity, sparking increased interest in the legal consequences of their actions.

Under Korean law, publicly exposing significant parts of one's body in a way that causes discomfort or embarrassment to others may constitute an excessive exposure offense. Violation can lead to fines of up to 100,000 won ($74), detention or disciplinary action.