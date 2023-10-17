Seoul shares open higher on US gains

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon, doctors set to clash over medical school quota
-
2
Over 1,300 rescue workers still traumatized by Itaewon Halloween tragedy
-
3
Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate
-
4
US strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
5
Israel-Hamas conflict amplifies ominous NK presence on peninsula
-
6
BTS' V joined by Jimin in solo fan meeting 'Vicnic'
-
7
FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment
-
8
Seoul subway on verge of strike
-
9
Japan thanks S. Korea for Israel rescue effort
-
10
Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data
Seoul shares open higher on US gainsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 17, 2023 - 09:59
South Korean stocks got off to a strong start Tuesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 19.23 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,455.47 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks closed higher as investors bet on big tech, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing 0.93 percent and the Nasdaq Composite rising 1.2 percent.
In Seoul, tech and battery shares led the bullish opening.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics added 0.74 percent and its local rival LG Electronics rose 1.9 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.05 percent and Posco Future M jumped 3.43 percent.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics and SK bioscience rose 0.98 percent and 1.06 percent, respectively.
The local currency was trading at 1,349.75 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 3.95 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP
-
S. Korea set to open largest-ever defense exhibition to boost arms exports