    Military aircraft carrying S. Koreans leaves Israel

    Subway sexual assaults on the rise: data

    163 S. Koreans arrive home from Israel on military aircraft

    Gwanghwamun's 'woldae' to be unveiled this week after restoration

    N. Korea sent more than 1,000 containers of military equipment, munitions to Russia: White House

    Yoon, doctors set to clash over medical school quota

    Dansaekhwa master Park Seo-bo dies at 92 from cancer

    Over 1,300 rescue workers still traumatized by Itaewon Halloween tragedy

    S. Korea, UAE strike bilateral free trade agreement

    [Exclusive] 'Game of Thrones' publisher inks deal for Korean books for first time

Japan thanks S. Korea for Israel rescue effort

By Choi Si-young

Published : Oct. 15, 2023 - 18:06

Foreign Minister Park Jin during a phone call Sunday with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Foreign Minister Park Jin during a phone call Sunday with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa thanked South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin for evacuating Japanese from Israel using South Korea’s military transport plane in a phone call Sunday, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said in a statement.

On board the plane, which landed at Seoul Air Base late Saturday from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport, were 163 South Koreans, 51 Japanese and six Singaporeans. Medical staff along with a team handling emergency responses were also aboard.

“The Japanese government will actively seek to lend support to South Korea should similar situations unfold,” the statement read, noting that the Japanese top diplomat proposed continued cooperation. The two ministers, the statement added, agreed to work together on protecting the lives of South Koreans and Japanese as well as their safety as geopolitical crises take place.

No South Korean fatalities or casualties have so far been reported since the militant Palestinian group Hamas’ surprise, multipronged attack on Israel two weeks ago.

More from Headlines