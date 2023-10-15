BTS' V joined by Jimin in solo fan meeting 'Vicnic'

BTS' V holds his solo fan-meeting "Vicnic" at an outdoors theater in Kyung Hee University Global Campus in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday. (Big Hit Music)

BTS' V on Saturday made unforgettable memories with fans at his solo fan meeting, "Vicnic."

Some 1,400 fans went to the event, which was held at an outdoors theater in the Kyung Hee University Global Campus in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, the singer's agency Big Hit Music said Sunday.

A special picnic planned by V for his fans, the 120-minute meet-and-greet comes around a month since he made his official solo debut with the EP "Layover."

V began with a promise to make the best of the night, followed by the first segment in which he revisited music videos from his album, "Love Me Again," "Blue" and "For Us," and quizzed fans on them.

He also shared behind-the-scene stories from the production.

"'Love Me again' is special for me as it was the first music video released, and I also personally like its aesthetics," the singer noted.

It was a playful, game-filled night for the fans. Split into two teams -- the BTS team and Army team, the latter of which refers to the group's fandom -- V and his fans played various games, including table tennis, dancing to a random roulette of songs and charades.