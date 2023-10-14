Blackpink's Jennie makes solo debut on Official UK Singles Chart

Most Popular
Blackpink's Jennie makes solo debut on Official UK Singles ChartBy Choi Ji-won
Published : Oct. 14, 2023 - 15:01
Jennie of Blackpink debuted on UK's biggest singles chart with "You & Me."
According to the latest chart data released on Friday, Jennie's solo song "You & Me" logged at No. 39 on the Official Singles Chart Top 40.
This marked Jennie's first solo appearance on the UK song chart.
The singer's agency YG Entertainment said on Saturday that, with Jennie's feat, Blackpink has become the first K-pop female group whose members have all placed their solo songs inside the Official Singles Chart.
In April, Jisoo tallied the highest from the quartet at No. 38 with her solo debut song, "Flower." In 2021, Rose peaked at No. 43 with "On the Ground" in March and Lisa at No. 46 with "Money" in October.
Jennie on Oct. 6 dropped "You & Me," her first solo release in five years since coming out solo in 2018 with her first single "Solo."
"You & Me" also topped on Official Charts' weekly singles sales and singles download rundowns, accomplishing the feats the first time as a K-pop female soloist, YG added.
The song also topped on other global charts, notching up No. 1 on iTunes top song chart in 61 countries and reaching No. 13 on Spotify's daily top song chart.
Meanwhile, Blackpink recently closed its yearlong world tour "Born Pink." The four members reportedly undergoing negotiations with YG Entertainment on renewing their contracts, which are believed to have terminated in August.
